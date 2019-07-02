WATCH: Vidler’s makes music video for “Old Town Road”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image from Vidler’s 5 & 10 video

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — We know the folks over at Vidler’s 5 & 10 like to have fun, and now, they’re throwing together their own spin on the video for “Old Town Road.”

The summer earworm by rookie rapper Lil Nas X has been heard everywhere in recent months.

The original video pictures the rapper as a cowboy riding his horse down a street, which as you can guess, is called “Old Town Road.”

Walking into the East Aurora store will definitely draw out feelings of nostalgia, and their wild west-themed video for the catchy song may do the same.

Check it out below:

An Old Town Road Special from Vidler's

Classic, yet cutting edge… nostalgic, but novel… historic, and hysterical? Please take a ride with us in our version of the Billboard Hot 100 hit of the summer.

Posted by Vidler's 5 & 10 on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss