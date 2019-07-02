WATCH: Vidler’s makes music video for “Old Town Road”

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — We know the folks over at Vidler’s 5 & 10 like to have fun, and now, they’re throwing together their own spin on the video for “Old Town Road.”

The summer earworm by rookie rapper Lil Nas X has been heard everywhere in recent months.

The original video pictures the rapper as a cowboy riding his horse down a street, which as you can guess, is called “Old Town Road.”

Walking into the East Aurora store will definitely draw out feelings of nostalgia, and their wild west-themed video for the catchy song may do the same.

Check it out below: