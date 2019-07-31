WATCH: View from inside of the Fair Train as it pulls into Hamburg

It’s a tradition decades in the making. The James E. Strates Fair Train pulled into Hamburg Wednesday morning, signalling we’re just one week away from the start of the Erie County Fair.

The train is a familiar sight in Hamburg. It’s been pulling into the Erie Railroad Depot for decade. The Strates Shows family-owned business brings the carnival midway to the area. The rides, some offices, benches, umbrellas, and other infrastructure come into Hamburg every year by train. It’s the last remaining railroad carnival in North America.

“All the rides, all the equipment, everything travels by rail from town to town,” Marty Biniasz said, the marketing manager for the Erie County Fair. “The Ringling Brothers ended their circus and train a couple years ago, and this is the last one in North America.”

And Channel 4 got an interesting perspective of the train’s arrival… by riding it into Hamburg for the last mile of it’s trip. And that last stretch is sure a sight to see.

“The people that are in the neighborhood, the locals, always come out and watch us unload the train,” Jim Strates said, the operations director for Strates Shows. “It’s kind of a spectacle. It is a little different, you don’t see that very often.”

The Erie County Fair Marching Band was there playing tunes for the crowd, the train broke through a banner across the tracks, and hundreds of people cheered on the train as it made it’s way into the train station.

The train was packed up in the New York City area. It gets fully unloaded in 18 hours.

The Strates Shows and the Erie County Fair have been working together for 95 years.

The 180th Erie County Fair is coming to life. It starts in just one week.