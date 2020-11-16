Watching, waiting, wondering continues over whether COVID restrictions in Erie County may get worse

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–This morning the lieutenant governor said we will be hearing some announcement from the state shortly. It didn’t come down today but County Executive Poloncarz says he expects at least more guidance to come from the state in the next 24 hours.

“We’re begging people not to travel,” Dr. Gale Burstein said.

The County Health Commissioner and County Executive say that although the overall recent spike in COVID cases seems to have leveled off over the weekend, it’s still possible that certain zip codes in Amherst, Clarence, Lancaster and Hamburg could be elevated to Orange Zone restrictions in the coming days.

Poloncarz says, “there’s no one driving factor but new cases are gonna be seriously considered as it pertains to the percent of the population. If we go Orange or Red, and I do believe there’s a chance, I do not expect it to be the whole community. I expect it to be particular regions of serious concern.”

Over the past week, almost half of the Covid patients who are hospitalized are under the age of 65.

County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein has some more sobering numbers if people are still planning to have guests on Thanksgiving.

“If you are planning 15 people, there’s a 22% chance at least one of those guests will have COVID-19,” Burstein added.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul says, “I’m just gonna sound the alarm because we are in a very dire situation. Our infection rate over the last week is dramatically higher than it was just a few weeks ago. We’re seeing upwards of 3,000 new cases a week when a few weeks ago, it was 300 cases. So everyone has to help us get through this.”

“Let’s do our part to help protect one another so that next year when we do gather for Thanksgiving, in 2021, we are all there and we can all remember what we did to get there,” Poloncarz said.