Water main break repairs in Oneonta, water service interruption & road closures expected

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, February 18th, the City of Oneonta Department of Public Works announced there will be a temporary water service interruption and road closure to repair a water main break.

During the repairs, Cherry Street between West Street and Clinton Street will be closed to regular traffic.

Residents in the area can also expect a temporary water service interruption, which may also include temporary reductions, loss of water pressure, and cloudy/ discolored water. The Department of public works states that this should clear up after they complete the repairs and by running your faucet.

For more information, you can their website.