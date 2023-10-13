BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Much of the city of Olean lost access to water and the city told citizens to boil their water until further notice Friday due to emergency repairs to a water main.

In a public alert Friday, Olean officials said the Department of Public Works Water Distribution Division was performing emergency water main repair at the intersection of Laurens and North 1st Street and “effective immediately water will be off to the majority of the city.”

Officials said anyone using City of Olean water should boil their water.