Watkins Glen sanctuary hosts Thanksgiving meal for turkeys

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WIVB)– For about 35 years, The Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen has been giving turkeys a seat at the table on Thanksgiving, and not on it!

The sanctuary holds an annual celebration for the turkeys on the farm.

The happy birds feast on a big meal of pumpkin pie, squash and more of their favorite foods.

The sanctuary’s President says the pandemic is changing this year’s celebration.

“Usually, we do this with several hundred people who come out and love the celebration. Oftentimes children who are holding the squash and just the smiles on everybody’s faces are so inspiring of course this year is different with COVID so we are doing this virtually but we are still having our celebration for the turkeys.” Gene Baur, President & Co-Founder, Farm Sanctuary

The sanctuary also offers an “Adopt-a-Turkey” program, which raises funds to help take care of the animals.