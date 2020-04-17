Watkins Glen Waterfront Festival, Cardboard Boat Regatta canceled

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Waterfront Festival and Cardboard Boat Regatta has been canceled due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, according to the Waterfront Festival Committee and Watkins Glen Promotions.

Members of the Committee and of the board of directors of Watkins Glen Promotions said they made this decision after a great deal of discussion and evaluation of the health risks involved in any large gatherings which might spread the virus which causes Covid-19.

“The health and safety of our guests, our sponsors, our vendors, and our volunteers will always be our primary concern,” said Marianne Marts, Chair of Watkins Glen Promotions. “We are heartbroken to cancel an event which has brought so many people and so much fun to Watkins Glen each summer, but we hope this disease will be defeated and we will be able to bring this event back, better than ever, next year!”

Ms. Marts thanked the generous event sponsors and the hard-working volunteers who have been planning this year’s Festival.