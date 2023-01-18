AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the match-up between the Bills and the Bengals inches closer and closer, Bills fans continue to gear up for game day.

“It’s not just a gameday outfit, it’s gameday outfits,” Maria Friona-Celani, owner of Totally Buffalo said. She believes dressing for the Bills playoff game should last multiple days, and if you choose to, they have a huge selection to pick from.

Totally Buffalo opened its doors in the middle of the pandemic — November 2020. Friona-Celani said they’ve heard January is usually slow for businesses, but they haven’t seen a slow January themselves, due to the Bills being playoff-bound every year since.

“The playoffs help us — all of these small businesses — so much here in Western New York,” Friona-Celani said. “We pray for them to win because we love our team, but also as a businesswoman, we win.”

From Zubaz overalls, to clear fanny packs for the game, to really anything Buffalo-themed, Totally Buffalo works with more than 100 local artisans to sell everything Buffalo merch.

“We are Buffalo, we support each other, we rally around each other and we certainly rally around this team,” Friona-Celani said.

In honor of the Bills-Bengals game, Totally Buffalo will be holding an event this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., where all of their apparel will be 10% off. For more information on Totally Buffalo, visit their website here.