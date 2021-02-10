‘We just battled them in there’ Jim Boeheim following win at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse beat NC State on the road Tuesday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, 77-68.

SU junior forward Alan Griffin led the way for the Orange with 22 points and was 9-of-17 from the field. Buddy Boeheim chipped in with 16 points. Quincy Guerrier finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Syracuse returns to action Saturday at the Carrier Dome against Boston College. It’s a 2 p.m. tip and you can watch the game on the ACC Network.

To hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the win at NC State, just click on the video player above.