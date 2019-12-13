WEB EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what it would cost to give someone the 12 Days of Christmas in 2019

Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to give someone the 12 Days of Christmas?

For the past 36 years, PNC Financial Services has done a Christmas tally of the cost for all 12 days, based on current market prices- it’s called the “Christmas Price Index” or CPI.

This year’s CPI is $38,993.59, only a 0.2 percent increase over last year.

It’s a 95 percent increase over the first CPI in 1984, which was $20,023.

Which of the gifts have gotten more expensive this year? Geese are winging their way up in price, up 7.7 percent from 2018. Six of them a-laying would cost $420.

Gold is also getting more expensive. The cost for five gold rings this year is $825, up ten percent from last year.

You can check out the entire list of gifts and prices with some market information here. PNC also keeps track of the cumulative cost of all the items in the song when you count repetitions- it’s called the “TRUE COST OF CHRISTMAS IN SONG”.