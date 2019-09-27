4 coffee shops to perk you up on National Coffee Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, as if you needed another reason to get revved up before the Bills host the Patriots (coverage on News 4 begins at 11:30 a.m.).

Here are 4 of our digital staff’s favorite cafes and what they’re brewing up:

Daily Planet Coffee Co. – 1862 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

What's up Daily Planet family? Perfect day for a latte or a panini sandwich right? Stop on in and come say hello to our new shadow friend 😉 Posted by Daily Planet Coffee Co. Inc. on Monday, May 27, 2019

Perks – 448 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

How does $1 drip coffee from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. sound?

Undergrounds Coffeehouse and Roastery – 580 S Park Ave, Buffalo

♦️♦️Roastery Club Members ♦️♦️..WE WANT TO HEAR WHY YOU CHOSE WHO YOU HAVE ON YOUR MUG ..Take photo of mug/of you… Posted by Undergrounds Coffee House and Roastery on Saturday, June 29, 2019

Roastery Club members not only have their own mug, but they’ll be eligible for discounts on National Coffee Day. Side note: Eating an entire Tim Russert breakfast sandwich might ensure a Bills win.

Steamworks Coffee – 51 Canal St, Lockport