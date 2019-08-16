4-Mented in WNY: Belt Line Brewery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of WNY’s newest breweries pays respect to Buffalo’s past.

Belt Line Brewery is named after the Queen City’s Belt Line Railroad, which was built in 1883 and hauled freight until it was replaced by cars in the 1920s.

Belt Line opened in January at Hamburg Street and Swan Street.

The brewery and restaurant hit “full swing” around early February, owner Greg Baker said.

“It’s been great- everybody in Buffalo loves beer, and the amount of people who love beer grows like every week,” Baker said. “We’ve seen steady growth, it’s been fun.”

Belt Line was built in what used to be the loading dock for the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company Warehouse. The original structure of the warehouse now houses apartments, although you can still make out the old A&P ghost sign.

The brewery features garage doors that open to the patio in warm weather. It has a full kitchen, and patrons pick their own food up from a service window using a buzzer system.

Belt Line takes a farm-to-table approach with its menu, Baker said.

“A lot of stuff is local from Breadhive and Barrel + Brine,” Baker said. “We get our beef locally.”

Belt Line’s burgers- made from organic, grass-fed beef from Green Heron Growers of Sherman- are their most popular menu items, Baker said.

What should a first timer try from the Belt Line menu?

“I would do the burger and pomme frites and any of our beers,” Baker said.

The farm-to-table approach is also used in their brewing.

“We’re starting our Octoberfest today- it will be an all-organic Octoberfest with organic malts,” head brewer Erik Greiner said.

The Honey Kolsch- one of Belt Line’s most popular brews- is made with organic honey from Darien.

The brewery can currently produce about 600 barrels per year. They currently distribute to a few local restaurants, including Dandelions and Moor Pat in Williamsville and Butera’s Craft Beer and Craft Pizza in Hamburg.

Canning could be on the table in the future, Greiner said.

The most popular beers on the craft beer market are still IPAs, he added.

“To me, Buffalo has always been a lager town, but IPAs take the cake- they’re the biggest beer on the market right now,” Greiner said.

Belt Line Brewery and Kitchen is located at 545 Swan St. in Buffalo.

Their hours are

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Would you like your brewery to be featured on 4-Mented in WNY? Email digital reporter Kaley Lynch at kaley.lynch@wivb.com.