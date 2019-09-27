4-Mented in WNY: Hamburg Brewing Company

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The large Boston State Road building that houses Hamburg Brewing Company started out as an office building and home to a car collection.

“The way it was designed was perfect for a brewery,” owner John Russo, whose family had owned the building for decades prior, said.

Hamburg Brewing Company opened in 2013.

“I like to tell everybody it was a dangerous hobby,” Russo said. “I was a homebrewer and I really liked good beer before the big craft beer boom.”

The brewery features a large, high-ceilinged taproom, with a large fireplace at the center. Outside, you’ll find patio seating overlooking a pond.

“We call it a cozy, large open atmosphere,” Russo said.

The brewery is home to one of WNY’s largest model train sets, a replica of the Hamburg-Colorado Railroad. It features over 800 feet of track and is available to be seen on one of HBC’s brewery tours.

The train pre-dates the brewery and was put together by a family member of Russo’s.

Hamburg Brewing Company has a 20-barrel brewhouse as well as its own canning and bottling line. Distribution includes about 1,000 locations in the Western New York area, as well as the Rochester and the Finger Lakes areas.

“We’ve got beers for everybody- from Lakeview Lager, which has become popular lately, to some crazy, hazy IPAs,” Russo said.

He added that the brewery’s souring program has been stellar for the last couple of years, including the new limited-edition Karma Cha-Melon melon gose and the quick-selling Blackberry Gose, available in a six-pack can.

“It’s been really popular since March, and it keeps growing and growing,” Russo said. “It has a medium tartness, great pink color- at 3.8 percent ABV, it’s one of the most refreshing beers.”

You won’t find any deep-fried bar food at Hamburg Brewing Company, but you will find items like a prosciutto and goat cheese sandwich, personal pizzas, and baked pretzel sticks with housemade spicy mustard infused with HBC’s Small Town Belgian Saison and sriracha aioli.

“We have what’s considered one of the better beef-on-wecks around,” Russo added.

The Hamburg Brewing Company Taproom is open the following times:

Mondays: 3 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday: 3 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday: noon to 10 p.m.

Thursday: noon to 10 p.m.

Friday: noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday: noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 8 p.m.

The brewery will host a 1980s party this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Invisible Touch and a “best dressed” contest. Click here for more information.

Do you have a brewery you’d like to see featured in this segment? Email me at kaley.lynch@wivb.com.