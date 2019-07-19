4 of Buffalo’s warmest months of July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Western New Yorkers manage this weekend’s hot spell, a trip through our archive of historical footage shows that the advice, from doctors to health officials to those who’ve lived a long life, remains the same over the years.

Among the hottest months of July were 1988 (No. 7 warmest), 1993, 1999 (10th) and 2012 (3rd). The highest temperature recorded in July was also in 1988, at 97° on July 6.

While it’s not the hottest July on record, 1955 at No. 2 had 14 days above 90°. (Channel 4 was on the air then, as WBEN-TV, but that reel wasn’t at our fingertips.)

The average temperature for July of 1955 was 76°, topped slightly by the roaring summer of 1921 (76.2).

