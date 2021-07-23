4 Your Weekend: Garden Walk Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Garden Walk Buffalo is this Saturday and Sunday!

Guests are invited to check out over 300 beautiful gardens throughout the Buffalo and surrounding area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is free!

While you’re taking in the gorgeous views, you can also create some of your own. The Buffalo Society of Artists is hosting a “Paint-Out” at the Vermont Triangle Community Gardens (17th Street and Vermont Street) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s just about having fun, enjoying nature, and enjoying the beautiful Garden Walk,” Nancy Mariani of the Buffalo Society of Artists said.

The BSA is celebrating their 130th year! Learn more about the organization here.

Here are some other things happening in Buffalo “4 Your Weekend”:

Buffalo on Tap : Happening Saturday at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. There will be more 100 craft beers available from breweries all over the country. Presale tickets are $45 for three hours of tasting, and there are two time slots to choose from. Designated driver tickets are also available for $10.

Hamburg Chalk Art Festival: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside of Alchemy Wine Bar on Union Street in Hamburg. Twenty artists will be creating art on the sidewalk outside, and other activities include a mimosa bubble bar, wine happy hour, and kids’ crafts. The event benefits Upward Design for Life.

Buffalo Bike Tours – Louise Bethune Ride: Women’s History Tour. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Bethune us the first American woman known to have been a professional architect – she designed downtown’s Hotel Lafayette. The ride will end with cake for Bethune’s birthday. Tickets are $10 and signing up in advance is a must.

