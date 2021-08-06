4 Your Weekend: Rick Ross at Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being postponed due to COVID-19, rapper Rick Ross’ show in Buffalo is this Saturday!

The show was originally announced in March 2020 as the first Canalside concert announcement of the year. It was postponed due to COVID-19. The rescheduled show will take place at the Outer Harbor’s Lakeside Event Complex (825 Fuhrmann Blvd.). Gates are at 5 p.m.

Opening for the “Hustlin'” rapper is Buffalo-based rapper Dom Brown. Brown opened for Nelly at Canalside in Aug. 2019.

He’s known for his Buffalo Bills anthems along with other music, and he’ll be debuting a new Bills song at the show on Saturday.

Brown stopped by the News 4 studio for “4 Your Weekend” to discuss the show, his music, and what it’s like to live in a “Bills City”

Here’s what else is happening this weekend in WNY:

The Niagara County Fair runs through Sunday at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lave Ave. You’ll find rides, games, live music, livestock, contests, and more.

Tickets are $6 per person, $4 per person or $12 per carload on Sunday.

You can also get a week pass for $22. Kids six and under are free.

At the other end of Western New York is the Eden Corn Festival. The event runs through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday at 2912 Legion Drive. They have live music and a full schedule of events, as well as corn of all kinds.

Starting Friday night, 24 high school and college basketball players will attempt to break the World Record for Longest Basketball game by playing for five days straight. The game is being played at Nardin Academy and there will be an opening night party starting at 5 p.m. on Friday with food and entertainment.

The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village is having “Preservation Day” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 3755 Tonawanda Creek Rd. in Amherst. Guests will learn about historic preservation and get to see demonstrations of blacksmithing and historical cooking. It’s a free family event, but you do have to reserve your tickets online in advance.

The Buffalo-Niagara LGBTQ History Project will install the area’s first LGBTQ+ historic marker at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The marker, honoring gay rights activist Bob Uplinger, will be unveiled at North Street and Irving Place. Admission is free.

Saturday is full of live music at the “Rocks on Rocks” Festival at Resurgence Brewing Company, 55 Chicago St. Bands include Aqueous, Grub, Soul Patch, and Mom Said No. Gates are at 1 p.m. and the music goes until 11 p.m. Tickets are $50.

The Ted Reinhardt WNY Drumming Festival is Sunday at Old Man River in Tonawanda. The free event goes from noon to 4 p.m., and it’s open to all ages and levels of experience. Drummers can set their kits up on the street and play along to recorded tracks. There will also be prize drawings, drum clinics, and vendors, and organizers are collecting donations for the Ted Reinhardt and Bruce Brucato Memorial Fund at Kenmore East High School.

