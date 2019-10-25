4-Mented in WNY: 12 Gates Brewing Company

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – 12 Gates Brewing Company is tucked amid warehouses and offices in Williamsville’s Inducon Industrial Park.

Inside, you’ll find unique local beers, food (they just started serving lunch seven days a week), and entertainment.

12 Gates opened on Dec. 12, 2015. The name refers to the “twelve gates of alchemy” referenced in the work of 15th century alchemist George Ripley.

“If you know about alchemy, it’s all about the processing of gold,” co-owner Dan Radomski said. “We look at this as liquid gold.”

The variety of “liquid gold” 12 Gates specializes in is New England IPAs.

New England-style IPAs are smooth and hop forward, with less to no bitterness, 12 Gates head brewer Matt Gordon explained.

You’ll also find plenty of fruited sours on the tap list, like “Resting Peach Face” (“plenty of peach, extremely approachable”, Gordon says), several styles of ale, and Elderberry Wheat, which is a wheat beer with Elderberry.

Some of the brewery’s flagship beers include its West Coast IPA, which has grapefruit and citrus notes courtesy of Citra hops and Coffee Porter, which is made with locally-sourced coffee.

12 Gates is a 30-barrel brewhouse, equipped with six fermenters and a bright tank.

The brewery distributes to stores like Consumers and Wegmans as well as local bars and restaurants.

“We do a lot of distribution,” Gordon said. “We just started distributing in Rochester.”

On the menu, you’ll find pizzas, salads, wraps and sandwiches, along with bar snacks.

With recently added lunch hours, you can expect to see some specials added to the menu.

“Typically the specials change every other day for lunch,” Gordon said.

The brewery, 80 Earhart Drive, is located right off of the road. You can follow the posted signs or signs to get there or type the address into Google maps- or “follow the planes”, as Gordon suggested.

12 Gates will host a “12 Gates of Christmas” craft beer challenge, where they will release a new beer each day starting Dec. 1. Guests can get a card punched for every day they show up to the brewery to try the new brews, and anyone who completes all 12 days of the challenge can win a prize.

The challenge culminates with the brewery’s anniversary party on Dec. 12.

12 Gates’ hours are:

11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday

11:30 a.m. through 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Is there a brewery you’d like to see featured in this segment? Email me at kaley.lynch@wivb.com.