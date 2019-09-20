4-Mented in WNY: Brickyard Brewing Company

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Brickyard Brewing Company opened in 2017, right next to Brickyard BBQ and Pub on Center Street.

The businesses have the same owners and are connected by a hallway.

“The buildings are joined and we sort of played off of our love for craft beer, expanded into that market,” Brickyard Brewing Company general manager Steve Matthews said. “It just seemed like a natural blend.”

Brickyard Brewing Company is located in the site of the former Brio pizzeria, and the building underwent significant renovations before opening. It features two stories, each with a patio and a banquet space for 200.

A mural by Thomas Asklar on the second floor features Lewiston’s historical landmarks connected by a bridge to a BBC logo, representing the connection of Lewiston’s past to the present.

The brewery has been well received since opening two years ago, Matthews said.

“We sort of hit the ground running,” Matthews said. “Our brewing staff is very talented- their beer was very well received right out of the gate.”

BBC has a seven-barrel direct fire system for brewing, head brewer John Meteer said. “It’s pretty old school- everything is literally heated by flame,” Meteer said.

On Friday, the brewery had 17 beers on tap.

A few of the favorite brews include the 10 Pint Pilsner- a “Polish pilsner brewed with strictly European malts and hops”, and the best-selling White Bronco New England IPA.

“Everyone loves it,” Meteer said. “People who say they don’t like IPAs like White Bronco.”

Friday was the release of BBC’s Octoberfest, which is a traditional German brew.

“I went to Germany and fell in love with the beer, so when I brew German beer, it’s traditional to style, the same way they’ve done it for hundreds of years,” Meteer said.

The Octoberfest is brewed with 100 percent German malts, hops, and yeast.

“If you ask us, it’s hands down the best beer we brew here,” he added .

While Brickyard BBQ and Pub is well known for their barbecue platters, you’ll find a different spread at BBC.

Matthews describes the menu as a blend of typical pub fare and comfort food. It includes several varieties of wood-fired pizza, sandwiches and burgers, salads, and bar snacks.

One of the brewery’s top-selling menu items is its shaved prime rib sandwich.

Matthews also recommends the Thai chicken salad, topped with edamame, Napa cabbage, and wonton strips.

BBC also offers a Sunday brunch featuring “mancakes” (pancakes made with a homemade beer batter), a Southern fried chicken sandwich, and several breakfast pizzas.

Brickyard Brewing Company beer can be found canned in some WNY retail shops, including the Tops in Lewiston and Brewed and Bottled Craft Beer Shop in Lewiston.

They recently signed a distribution deal with Lake Huntington-based Gasko and Meyer to get their brews into Westchester County and 21 counties north, Meteer said.

Brickyard Brewing Company will be providing beer for the Lewiston Harvest & Hops Festival next weekend, Sept. 28 and 29. The annual event is held on Center Street and will feature over 130 craft and food vendors and a farmers’ market. Click here for more information.

Brickyard Brewing Company is located at 436 Center St. in Lewiston.

Its hours are as follows:

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday to Thursday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



