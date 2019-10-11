4-Mented in WNY: Ellicottville Brewing Company

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thousands of people are expected to visit the Village of Ellicottville this weekend for Fall Fest.

At the center of the action is Ellicottville Brewing Company on Monroe Street, a fixture of the village for almost 25 years.

“We have people in and out of here all day long,” EBC general manager Matt Holtz said. “It’s wall to wall, definitely a lot of fun.”

The brewery opened in 1995 and has been a popular destination for those taking in the fall foliage or hitting the ski slopes ever since.

Holtz says that people who visited the brewery as kids with their families are now bringing their own kids there.

“We’re getting that generational flip,” he said. “We’ve always been a really family-friendly establishment- one thing that differs about us is we have large tables to accommodate families and larger groups.”

The brewery underwent an expansion in 2012, adding a dining room, an upstairs catering space, a large beer garden and a state of the art brewing system.

“Everything’s really automated- you can produce a ton of beer with less work than you used to,” Holtz said.

Last year, the brewery at Ellicottville produced about 14,000 to 15,000 barrels.

Their largest beer is Blueberry Wheat, which Holtz says accounts for 60 percent of their production and sales.

“It’s an introduction into craft beer- it’s not overpowering,” Holtz said of the blueberry-flavored beer.

EBC also produces a large range of other beers, from EBC IPA to Chocolate Cherry Bomb Stout.

“On tap we typically have between 20 to 25 different styles of beer,” Holtz said. “There’s really something for everything.”

Beer is bottled on site at EBC’s Ellicottville Brewery and distributed throughout New York State, as well as Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Ohio.

Canning is done through a contract with a company out of the Finger Lakes.

EBC has a total of four locations- their original brewery in Ellicottville, EBC West in Fredonia, Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua in Bemus Point (open seasonally), and Ellicottville Little Valley, which is currently a brewing-only operation.

Holtz says that tourism efforts by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce have helped make the brewery in Ellicottville a year-round destination.

“Instead of six months of downtime, we have two or three,” Holtz said. “Summertime brings a ton of people mountain biking, zip lining, golfing- we’re busy all the time.”

The menu at EBC features classic pub fare like burgers and beef on weck, as well as less typical entrees like coconut cod and maple Dijon salmon.

What’s the one menu item newcomers to EBC should try?

“If you’ve never had our pub burger or our avocado burger, definitely make that a point,” Hotlz said.

Ellicottville Brewing Company is open for dining Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m Friday and Saturday.

The taps close around 11 p.m. weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends.

Click here for more information.