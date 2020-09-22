A helping hand: Local clothing store collecting donations for Compass House

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– David Stanfield, manager at I’m Livin B clothing store, knows a thing or two about keeping the community up to date on the latest fashion, but now he’s showing them how to help those that need it most.

” Every chance that we get, if you’re in a position to, you have to give back to people in need- it’s super important.”

He’s started collecting donations for Compass House , a shelter and resource center for homeless and runaway youth, that went months without donations once coronavirus hit.

“We weren’t allowed to take any donations for probably four months and that was really hard because a lot of the kids that come to us have nothing but the clothes on their backs,” said Lisa Freeman Compass House executive director.

Freeman says they are still in need of personal items such as deodorant socks and linens especially now that the holidays are approaching.

“New socks, bras, underwear, blankets, pillows, towels and houseware supplies. Things like that are always essential for us.”

Being a Buffalo kid himself, Stanfield says he remembers how important a helping hand can be to a child who has nowhere else to go.

“I was a troubled youth so it’s important to me knowing that there’s somebody out there that’s helping people that are going through a lot and it’s a charity that a lot of people may not know about so I think to help them and to help spread awareness to their cause is super important.”

Stanfield will be collecting supplies at the clothing store on 2931 Delaware Ave in Kenmore until the close of business on Wednesday, September 23 but donations are always accepted at Compass House on 370 Linwood Avenue Monday- Friday 9a.m.- 5 p.m.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.