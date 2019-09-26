Ahead of National Good Neighbor Day, a look at some of the most neighborly stories from this year

Sept. 28 is National Good Neighbor Day- and the Queen City has the best.

Here’s some of the most heartwarming, neighborly stories from this year so far:

A ridesharing driver brightened the day of a Tim Hortons employee by surprising her with a new dress and a gift card after learning the employee was planning to wait until Christmas to buy new clothes. READ MORE.

A City of Buffalo resident woke up to find a ticket on her car- and that someone had left her the cash to pay the ticket. READ MORE.

A local ice cream shop helped bring a sweet treat to a Williamsville woman in hospice care on her husband’s 91st birthday. READ MORE.

After an explosion destroyed a Niagara Falls man’s home, an eagle-eyed neighbor helped find one of his paintings before the house was demolished. READ MORE.

A Niagara Falls family is offering their neighbors a helping hand by running a free clothes closet out of the building they live in. READ MORE.

A North Tonawanda police officer went viral after sharing his BBQ dinner with a stranger. READ MORE.

The annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon raised a record $300,000 thanks to generous donations from WNYers. READ MORE.

