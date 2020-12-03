Amid the pandemic, Alleyway Theatre has adapted its version of “A Christmas Carol” as a radio play

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local theater company is utilizing an older form of entertainment to carry on a holiday tradition amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Call it “invoking the Ghost of Christmas Past”- Alleyway Theatre has adapted its long-running version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” for a radio play.

The radio play, adapted by Neal Radice, was performed by the same cast as last year. They went into the studio to record it in October.

Alleyway Theatre executive artistic director Chris J. Handley says the timeless tale was a good fit for a recorded adaptation.

“I think the story is made for sitting around the fire and listening to,” Handley said. “It’s really wonderful to listen to it and imagine the story and the characters in your head.”

This is the 38th season that Alleyway Theatre has put on “A Christmas Carol”.

“It’s the classic tale of redemption,” Handley said. “Somebody who doesn’t believe finally realizes that there’s hope and magic and joy and love in the world- I think we need that now, we need it a lot.”

The theater, 1 Curtain Up Alley, has also transformed its front lobby into a set from the play, “Scrooge’s bedroom”.

The set will be decorated with “ghosts” coming through the window, Handley said. ‘

“It’s just something to say “hey” to the neighborhood,” Handley said.

The radio play is available here. Once you purchase it, you can stream it as many times as you’d like through Dec. 31. The play also comes with a slideshow of the past decades of performances.

The minimum purchase price is $20, and you can pay as much as you’d like.

“All of the money is going to Alleyway to help us continue through this crazy time and to make sure that we’re here next year for A Christmas Carol in person, on stage,” Handley added.