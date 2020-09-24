Andre Reed hosts VIP game day sweepstakes to raise funds for local Boys and Girls Club

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed is heading back to the Queen City to spread some buffaluv to kids in need!

The former Buffalo Bill is teaming up with The Giving Project to create the ultimate VIP game day experience! Reed will surprise one lucky winner this Sunday for a special watch party where they can watch the Bills take on the Rams!

“We thought it was the perfect time because the fans aren’t able to go to the game and we wanted to bring it to the fans,” Reed said.

It’s all to help benefit the Andre Reed Foundation in its efforts to raise $6000 to build a reading room at a Buffalo-area Boys and Girls Club.

“We want to inspire them on how important reading is and know that they have the tools to do anything they want to do .”

The winner will receive a limo Ride to 500 Pearl with Andre Reed, 10 Buffalo Football Shirts provided by 26 Shirts, five large pizzas and 40 Wings from Macy’s Place Pizzeria, a 48 Pack of Let’s Go Pils Beer from Community Beer Works, an Epson projector, and the chance to watch the game with some all-star expert commentary.

“It’s gonna be a tough game, but they’re on a roll they feel good, their confidant, and if they do everything they’re supposed to do it should be a good game and we’re looking for the W.”

Reed says in his heart he will always be a Buffalo Bill and giving back to kids in the Queen City is greater than any touchdown he’s ever scored.

“It’s important for me to share that message with them regardless of where they are, what color their skin is, how much money they have, that’s all thrown out the window. We’re all human beings we all deserve a chance, and we all need someone to inspire us to be the best we can be.”

For information on how you can enter for your chance to win the VIP Game Day Party With Andre Reed sweepstakes click here.

