Peregrine Senior Living calling on kids to come trick-or-treat

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Picking out the best neighborhood to trick-or-treat is serious business, but there may be one stop you’re overlooking.

Peregrine Senior Living is opening its doors on Halloween night and giving parents another option for indoor trick-or-treating to stay warm and dry.

Decorations are all around the building in preparation for trick-or-treaters.

“You don’t want them out in the rain. If the wind starts blowing and it gets crazy out there, you can have them come to a place that’s safe and dry ,” said Lori Jannuzzi, director of activities.

Parents can avoid the lines at the mall and kids can come craft with the residents without missing out on any tricks or treats.

“There’s cider, we have doughnuts, we have candy, and we have crafts going at tables. The residents just love it. It brings them so much joy,” said receptionist Patsy Leach.

The facility’s feline friend shows of pumpkins made by residents.

But Halloween is more than just ghosts and goblins to the residents of Peregrine. The facility specializes in memory care and many residents have Alzheimer’s or Dementia.

Leach says having kids visit on the holiday is particularly special for residents, because it can often spark a memory from their own childhood that has long been forgotten.

“It brings back memories for them. They love to see children, and then to see them in costume really brightens their day.”

The Senior center is located at 101 Sterling Drive in Orchard Park. Trick-or-treaters are welcome on Halloween night from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.