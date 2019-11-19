Awesome Buffalo gives $1,000 grants to make Buffalo better

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- It’s often said that one small act of kindness can make a big difference. The people at Awesome Buffalo are working hard to bring that idea to life in the Queen City.

Since 2017, the organization has been handing out $1,000 in cash for an idea that makes Buffalo a better place.

“We just give straight cash micro-grants from our own pockets so it’s money that goes from one neighbor to another,” said Jessica Trace, Dean of Awesome Buffalo.

The board of trustees is made up of all volunteers. They pick six people to receive the grants every year and the money comes with no strings attached.

“They don’t have to report back to us the’res nothing that they have to do from there so it’s a little bit different than a lot of other programs,” Trace said.

It’s not a formal grant, or crowdfunding, or sponsorship. it’s just a chance to make something great happen in Buffalo.

“We really look for individuals who are trying to do something awesome in Buffalo, and that could mean something that’s socially good or just a crazy art project that makes people smile,” Trace said.

Drea D’Nur was one of those people. She received $1,000 to start Feed Buffalo. Along with The Foundry, D’nur built little pantries and filled them with free canned goods around her neighboorhood. She now has a brick and mortar pantry on Massachusetts Avenue, where she provides free organic food to the community.

“They just come in and tell us what they need. I don’t like to ask too many questions because if people need help they just need help,” D’Nur said.

D’Nur says that the initial grant from Awesome Buffalo was key in helping her business grow.

“It was crucial because I had nothing but an idea. To have that help, I was able to go pick up supplies and it gave us the opportunity to position ourselves to build.”

If you have an idea you’d like to submit, go to AwesomeFoundation.Org.