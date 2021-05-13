Bikers Against Child Abuse holding public ride

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Every year, members of Bikers Against Child Abuse ride 100 miles across Western New York to bring attention to their cause. This year they’re inviting the public to join in.

“Everybody throughout the country, every chapter and internationally. It’s a worldwide run to raise awareness,” said Bull, PR spokesman for the Buffalo chapter.

The group is there to provide a sense of protection for children who have been abused. They attend court cases and provide support wherever needed. Members say this year’s event is even more important with many abuse cases going unreported during the pandemic.

“It’s kind of sad because it’s been so quiet. We know the abuse is still happening, and I belive the news reported about a month ago that it’s even higher, and the sad thing is it’s not being reported or talked about and we’re still out there.”

Every child taken in by B.A.C.A gets a teddy bear, a road name, and a personalized vest welcoming them into the group.B.A.C.A also helps families with expenses for counseling and court fees.

“All the money that we raise goes to helping kids. B.A.C.A. is a one hundred percent volunteer organization, nobody gets a dime, everyone pays for their own bikes their own gas, every penny goes to the kids,” said Khan, member of the B.A.C.A Buffalo chapter.

The ride begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at Buffalo Choppers 40 PeuQuet Pkwy in Tonawanda and ends at 603 Dingens St. Cheektowaga. It’s $15 dollars per person to join the ride and a dice run, live music, and local vendors will be at the ride’s end point. For more information email info@BU-NY.BACAWORLD.ORG or click here.