Bills fan who missed out on season tickets weighs in on historic win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Saturday’s Bills game against the Ravens was a monumental moment and while 6,700 lucky fans were in attendance, many of them missed out. Eric Matwijow was one of those fans.

“I wasn’t able to go to the games because I opted out and I see people walking by and I’m so jealous. It hurts.”

Matwijow or “Hammer” as he’s affectionately known by the members of Bills Mafia, has run the legendary tailgating hotspot Hammer’s Lot for 30 plus years and has been attending games for just as long.

“Since 1987,previously I worked in the stadium parking lot and all I had to do was show my badge and I’ve gone to every game that’s been here at the stadium.”

With the uncertainty of not knowing if games would happen during the COVID pandemic, he chose to opt-out of his season tickets leaving him outside the stadium on the night the Bills made it to the AFC Championships for the first time since 1993.

“I waited such a long time for this to happen it kind of hurts that I couldn’t go in.”

Despite not being in the stadium to share in that special moment, Matwijow says the entire fanbase is elated to see the tides finally turn.

“It’s kind of a different feeling after 25 years of nothingness and always that hope of next year, next year. Well it’s this year. Right here, right now.”

With vaccines being distributed , Matwijow says he hopes all the members of the mafia will be able to tailgate by next year and celebrate the teams wins.

“I miss all the fans and we’re hoping next year we can have this and everything will be running smoothly.”

Eric “The Hammer” Matwijow has been a Bills season ticket holder since 1987 but when COVID came, he opted out of the chance to attend games. His reaction to last night’s historic win and what it means to true fans on @news4buffalo . #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/EkfASYYdS1 — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) January 17, 2021