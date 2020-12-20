Bills fans flock to stadium after historic win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- On a cold Saturday night in Orchard Park, fans came by the car full to Bills Stadium to celebrate a historic win by the team.
“I brought my pom-poms that I’ve had since the 1995 Super Bowl and I had to come here and see the sign that says AFC East Champions. It’s just so exciting to look at,” said Laura Podkulski, a 30-year season ticket holder from Hamburg.
People came from all over Western New York to take a picture with the sign and document the team’s win over the Denver Broncos, giving them their first AFC East title in 25 years.
“We’ve been fans since we came to the U.S. from Argentina in 2004, and we’ve been waiting for this for so long, so long. In a pandemic this is literally what we needed,” said Brenda and Claudio
In small groups and being sure to social distance, members of Bills Mafia said they wanted to share the special moment together since there is still no word on when fans will be back in the stands.
“Not gonna lie I cried a little. I’ve been a season ticket holder for 14 years and now we will have a playoff game as division champions and we can’t go in the stadium,” said Sean from West Seneca.
