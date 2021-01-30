Bills Mafia Babes raise money for Dion Dawkins’ charity after player defends Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Born and raised a Bills fan, Lara McKee of Batavia was glued to her television on the night the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, but a move by left tackle Dion Dawkins stood out through all the heartbreak.

“He’s like one of those players that just embodies the city of Buffalo. He’s perfect. He’s just like a happy snowman we all love him so much. To see him get heated in the game and defending Josh Allen from the dirty hits that were happening, it just really broke my heart and you knew that he was really pouring the passion on,” McKee said.

She called up Kristen Kimmick, a fellow member of the Bills Mafia Babes, who was just heading back to Buffalo after watching the game at Arrowhead Stadium. The women sprang into action sending out a call on the group’s social media accounts to donate $20.20 to Dawkins charity Dion’s Dreamers as a way to show their appreciation to a player they say embodies the spirit of The Queen City.

“We celebrate people like Lamar Jackson or Andy Dalton and it’s time to show our own boys some love and show them how much we respect what they’re doing for us as a community and also for each other” Kimmick said.

“Josh is like my brother, and brothers stick with each other.” @DDawkins66 on defending his QB during the KC game, the play that sent @BillsMafiaBabes into action! Why they’re raising money for the left tackle’s charity on @news4buffalo .#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/bGL7KoQkgu — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) January 30, 2021

Dawkins says he’s a natural protector and a fair player, but when guys start to take hits after the play is long finished, it’s too much.

“Once I saw that, Josh is like my brother, brothers stick with each other and I saw a brother down so I had to step in with my guy John and handle what needed to be handled.”

He calls Bills fans the greatest in the world and says he’s grateful the mafia babes are showing their support like no other.

“It just shows over and over again what kind of place Buffalo is and why Buffalo is so special. I feel like this city is built off of loyalty.”

So far, the group has donated $3,000 to the charity. If you would like to donate to Dion’s Dreamers, follow this link.