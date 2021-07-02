Bills Mafia Babes team with 26 Shirts to support Bills player’s charities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The women of the Bills Mafia Babes are once again coming together to help support their team and give back to those in need.

The group is teaming up with 26 Shirts to start their own line of merchandise and hosting special events, with proceeds going to a different Buffalo Bills player’s charity every month.

“We thought this would be a really great way to not only be able to express to this team what they mean to us as a city and how they helped so many of us get through this last year of the pandemic,” said Bills Mafia Babes founder Kristen Kimmick.”To be able to give back to different charities which will ultimately help so many folks and to show our gratitude and love for this team it just all came together perfectly.”

Kimmick says 26 Shirts, which sells different sports-themed t-shirts every two weeks and makes a donation to a charity or family in need, was a perfect match to partner with.

“Del Reid the owner, is just an amazing person who goes above and beyond to help people and we wanted a way to start doing merchandise but also wanted to make it have a charitable aspect, so we put our heads together and he put together our new logo and the rest is history.”

The Mafia Babes started five years ago when Bills fan Kristen Kimmick formed a social media group with 50 friends where women could have a safe space to talk about football. They now boast more than 10,000 members and in February of 2020, they started raising money for the charity of Bills player Dion Dawkins after the left tackle was fined for protecting Josh Allen from a dirty hit.

They raised more than $3,000 for Dion’s Dreamers and it inspired them to continue using their platform to help others.

“We wanted to drive some donations to his charity to show how much we appreciated and cared and what that meant to us as a city. That’s where it originated. After that, we thought this is really something we could do on an ongoing basis.”

This month, the group is hosting a night at the movies at the Transit Drive-in. All proceeds will benefit Micah Hyde’s charity the Imagine Youth Foundation. For more information on how you can purchase Bills Mafia Babes merchandise, click here.

#GOBILLS: The @BillsMafiaBabes are on a mission with @26shirts to help those in need in the City of Good Neighbors! I’ll tell you how you can show your support on @news4buffalo ! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/yC79iUyBQR — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) July 2, 2021