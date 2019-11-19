Bills player bowls to help 4-year-old fighting cancer

(WIVB)– The City of Good Neighbors is coming together once more to help a little boy fighting cancer.

The Bowling with the Poyer’s and Friends fundraiser will help raise money for the medical care of 4-year-old Andre Sanders, who was diagnosed in August with nephroblastoma, a rare form of kidney cancer.

Hosted by Bills safety Jordan Poyer and wife Rachel Bush, the event will give people the chance to bowl with a Bills player, as well as attend a meet and greet with Poyer and Bush.

Andre tries out toys from Rachel Bush.

“When we first got to Buffalo, Rachel was really genuine about finding out how Andre was doing. She came over to bring him toys and even made a donation to our family so we are very grateful to her and Jordan,” said Andres’s father Rich Sanders.

Back in August, Sanders moved his wife and two young sons from Buffalo, his wife’s hometown, to Florida to be closer to family. Once Hurricane Dorian made it’s way to the east coast, they traveled to Georgia to wait out the storm.

That’s when Andre became seriously ill. After an initial diagnose of the flu, doctors later found the 4-year-old had appendicitis.

During that surgery, doctors found a tumor on Andre’s kidney and the family was forced to return back to Buffalo to get the best possible care for their son.

“When we left, we both lost our insurance, so the unexpected cost of medical bills and relocation has been difficult,” Sanders said.

Andre goes to chemotherapy five days a week and Sanders says it’s been a rough road, but when times get tough it helps to know that Buffalo has their back.

Andre drops the buck at a Sabres game with Jack Eichel

“We’re overwhelmed and really appreciate it so much. Andre gets all the care he needs because of the generosity of the people in this city,” Sanders said.

The fundraiser will be held at 500 Pearl on December 16, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. For ticket information, click here. Follow the link below to donate to the family’s Go Fund Me.