Bare-bellied Bills fan has another message – one of self-confidence

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Mafia is known far and wide for their devotion to their team, but one fan has found fame for his interesting choice of game day apparel, or lack thereof on a chilly November day.

Ryan French, 34, went to the Bills vs Broncos game and wrote in bold letters “Our Allen is better” on his stomach, going shirtless for his team despite the cold weather. It’s something the Hornell native has done for almost 10 years now but this time his attire got more attention than usual.

“People were inviting me over to tail-gate and take pictures with them and it continued from the parking lot to the stadium. I even had someone come up to me because their friend saw me on TV told them if they took a picture with me they’d buy them a beer after the game,” French said.

Pictures taken of French quickly took social media by storm, one even making its way on to Barstool Sports.

“It’s surreal. My thoughts were never for the attention. I was just going out and having fun. The cold doesn’t bother me so why not just have fun and be myself,” French said.

French with his wife Maria.

As it often goes on the internet, some people made negative comments about his weight, but French said he doesn’t let that bother him.

“Be confident in yourself and the good will come. It’s a reassuring thing for my son and daughter to see that you don’t have to conform to what society thinks is the ideal body image. You can be you, be comfortable in your own skin and you’ll still get the same love,” French said.

The love for French is growing. For every negative comment, French said people quickly came to his defense and supported him every step of the way.

“Most of it is that positivity, people saying ‘you rock out,’ ‘you’re a legend.’ It’s very refreshing and fits in with the City of Good Neighbors.”

The superfan says he won’t be able to make it to Sunday Night Football in Pittsburg but rest assured he’ll be back soon with another slogan to support his team!