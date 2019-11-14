Buckminster’s Cat Cafe on Niagara Street is meow open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new cafe on Niagara Street is a one-stop shop for both caffeine and cats.

Buckminster’s Cat Cafe officially opened this week at 577 Niagara St.

“It’s been great- we’ve had all sorts of people coming in,” owner Molly Hutton said.

Like most cat cafes, the food/beverage area at Buckminster’s Cat Cafe is separate from the cat area.

Customers can purchase coffee drinks and sandwiches (and soon, wine or beer) at the front of the store and eat them in a dining area or for a $5 fee, take them into the “Cat Zone”.

The “Cat Zone” is currently populated by six friendly felines who are adoptable through Second Chance Sheltering Network. They live in the space, which is equipped with cat-friendly platforms, hiding spaces, and plenty of toys.

An enclosed outdoor space called “the catio” will be open during warmer weather, allowing cats and customers free roam during cafe hours.

“They’re very happy right now- they’ve got people in there loving them,” Hutton said.

Even non-cat lovers can enjoy the space, since the cat area is completely separate from the cafe area.

The cat cafe has been a couple of years in the making.

“I’ve always been a cat lover,” Hutton said. “I have two rescue cats at home and I thought combining my love of cats and my interest in coffee would work, and Buffalo would be a great place to do something kind of unusual.”

One of Hutton’s cats, Buckminster, is an Instagram celebrity with over 13,000 followers.

The cafe is named after him.

Cat cafes offer “cat time” to those who might not be able to have one as a pet.

“Maybe you live in an apartment that doesn’t allow pets but you love cats, or you have a partner who’s allergic,” Hutton explained. “Or you’re a student away from home missing your pet, or you’re just interested in adopting.”

Isabella Wilklow visited the cafe for the first time on Thursday.

“I love it, I really love it,” she said, while a tabby cat named Cinnamon relaxed on her lap. “We lost our cats a couple of years ago and haven’t been able to adopt, so it’s great to be able to come play with a cat.”

Getting the cafe ready took work.

“We had a pretty extensive build out of this space,” Hutton said. “I have great designers who designed a space pleasant to be in for both people and cats.”

Large windows at both the front and back of the building offer lots of natural light.

“One of the goals was to create a space that’s almost transparent- lots of light,” she added.

Buckminster’s Cat Cafe is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.

Kids are allowed into the cat zone with an adult, only two kids per adult.

You can reserve cat time ahead of time here.



