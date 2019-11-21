Buffalo author talks African history at charter school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– On a quest to learn more about his history, 35-year-old Emmanuel Kulu from Buffalo got an unexpected surprise when he learned he was a descendant of an African king.

“About five years ago I started writing about Shaka Zulu who is my great ancestor,” Kulu said.

From that discovery, Kulu started writing his book “I Black Pharoh “ in hopes to share a positive image of African culture with the world.

“It creates a sense of pride in African-Americans. When the only thing you can connect African-Americans to in this country is slavery, it doesn’t do them justice,” Kulu said.

Now a published author, Kulu is sharing his story with the next generation. He recently spoke with students at Tapestry Charter School about writing, and the history of ancient Africa.

“It was beautiful to see these kids looking at the screen and identifying themselves with African kings and queens,” Kulu said.

Rachel Beerman, a sixth grade Social Studies teacher at the school said her students asked specifically to learn more about African history this year and to find a local person doing that work was empowering for them.

“It was really important for them to see that writers look like all of us and anyone can study history and share those stories with the community through writing,” Beerman said.

Kulu says he hopes that in time he will be able to speak at more schools in Buffalo and change the narrative about African-American history.

“The ultimate goal is to get this in the school curriculum. If we can get it there and let these kids identify with something special like ancient Egypt and ancient Nubia and all these different African civilizations that no one talks about, it would be amazing. I would love to be a part of that.”

Kulu will host “The Mystery of Ancient Africa: A Stolen Legacy Restored” conference on November 23, from 1-4 p.m. at the Frank E Merriweather Jr Library 1324 in Buffalo.

“I Black Pharoh” will be available for purchase on Amazon Feb 20, 2020. Click here to pre-order.