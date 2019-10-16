Buffalo Autism Project to host 3rd annual Crawl-O-Ween

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Calling all ghouls and goblins! The Buffalo Autism Project is holding its 3rd annual Crawl-O-Ween Bar Crawl on Saturday, October 19.

This years crawl will start at the American Grille in East Aurora with 14 additional bars participating. Two school buses will be making the rounds every 10 minutes to transport guests from bar to bar.

Come dressed to impress in your best costume for the contest with categories including most original, best sports, and best celebrity couple costume!

The yearly event helps to raise money for graduating students with Autism Spectrum Disorder pursuing higher education and for professionals in the field who serve children/adolescents on the Spectrum.

For information on ticket pricing and bus stop locations, click here.