Buffalo Bills’ Dion Dawkins drops off toy drive “shnow-nations” at Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After making a touchdown in Saturday’s game against New England, Buffalo Bills OT Dion Dawkins had a touching moment Monday morning.

Dawkins stopped by Oishei Children’s Hospital to drop off toy donations collected through a drive he hosted with The BFLO Store.

“I just wanted to gather as much stuff as possible,” Dawkins said. “I figured that there’s definitely people in need in the hospital- they’re already going through so much stuff that I have no idea about, and I just wanted to make people smile.”

The drive, which ended Monday, didn’t run for long but collected hundreds of toys.

“It happened so fast- I’m glad Buffalo is behind us,” Dawkins said.

He delivered the presents to young patients at the hospital on person- with the help of some characters from Frozen.

“It’s very, very special, especially for the patients who need to be here over the holidays,” Sue Mirabella, entertainment and donation coordinator at Oishei Children’s Hospital said.

Young patients staying at the hospital over the holidays also get a visit from Santa on Christmas Eve- and Western New York steps up to donate plenty of presents to them over the holidays.

“We have an incredible community that comes forward,” Mirabella said.

While November, December, and January are all popular months for donations to the hospital, Mirabella says they can use donations year-round.

What are some of the most in-demand items?

“We have a lot of infants on our floor, so a lot of infant crib toys, but we would also like people to remember that there’s a lot of teenagers here as well,” Mirabella said.

For more information on how you can help, click here.