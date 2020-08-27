Buffalo Black Achievers launch Black Quotes Campaign to raise scholarship funds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Black Achievers and The Giving Project have teamed up to raise funds and awareness for the Black Achiever Scholarship Fund with a new project.

The Black Quotes Campaign features a series of T-Shirts from prominent black leaders with inspirational quotes on work ethic.

“Positivity is part of our organization,” said Herbert L. Bellamy, Jr., President and CEO of Buffalo Black Achievers.”All of our achievers every year are doing great things in the city of Buffalo and its aimed to inspire the youth to achieve.”

The shirts feature quotes from Beyonce, Barak Obama, Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King Jr., and Malcolm X.

Buffalo Black Achievers have awarded over $25,000 in scholarships to Western New York high school students this past decade. The scholarships are presented to recipients at the commencement ceremony during the following graduating year.

“We have these challenging times,we need to educate even more from what I’m seeing . The racial tensions that are in our country right now, we need to know more about ourselves and the majority community needs to know more about us as well. That’s the key to us all moving forward.

Joe Castle, Founder of The Giving Project is excited to promote Buffalo Black Achievers and their mission to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Buffalo’s African American community.

“We wanted a fun way to allow the Western New York community to support a very important organization promoting the successes of our African American community,” Castle said. “Choose from our collection of t-shirts with inspirational quotes from MLK, Maya Angelou, Beyoncé, and other inspirational black leaders.”

To purchase a shirt from the Black Quotes Campaign visit givingproject.com/buffalo-black-achievers.

