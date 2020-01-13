Buffalo Botanical Gardens closes to prepare for Lumagination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Botanical Gardens is closing up shop from Monday, January 13 through Tuesday, January 14 as employees prepare for the annual Lumationation event.

A lighting display goes up over the Koi Pond.

“We’re closed just for two days in order to set up, but it takes a total of around two and a half weeks to set up for this monster exhibit,” said Erin Grajek Vice President of the Botanical Gardens.

It takes a lot of hard work to make the magic happen behind the scenes in time for the festivities. East Aurora company Luminated Landscapes works around the clock to get the light show up and running.

“The crew comes in here at night and in the morning when visitors aren’t around because the creative process takes a long time,” Grajek said.

This year’s theme is earth so guests can expect to see different minerals and crystals sprinkled around the gardens.

The beginnings of a “Mother Earth” statue set for display at Lumagination.

“There’s stalagmites, stalactites, and salt lamps. We have a huge sculpture of Mother Earth going up, so just lots of really interesting things, “Grajek said.

Offering more than just a light show, the event also holds specialty nights including a Sensory Night hosted by Autism Services.

“We have a Hero Night that welcomes first responders in for free and an Educators Night for teachers and administration, so it’s not just coming to the Botanical Gardens you can really make an evening of it for your family,” Grajek said.

Lumagination runs from January 25- February 29. For ticket information, visit Buffalo Botanical Gardens.