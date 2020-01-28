Buffalo boxers prepare for Golden Gloves Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Boxers at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center are putting in work to prepare for this year’s Golden Glove Boxing Competition.

“A lot of training, a lot of sparring, a lot of running too. I’m learning a lot every day,” said fighter Diaa Zabadani.

Competitors from across New York State will be competing in The Queen City to earn the top spot and become a Golden Gloves champion.

“Everbody get’s nervous for these fights but everybody has a good time,” said 23-year-old Samir Alowbali, whose been fighting since the age of 19.

Buffalo has a rich history with the sport hosting the competition for more than a decade. Don Patterson, president of the Buffalo Golden Gloves says the tournament gets bigger every year and fighters are excited to represent their hometown.

“When they make the national team and they get a jacket, and it says on their back Buffalo Golden Gloves, and you see all the other teams, Detroit, Chicago and your there representing your town, your place, your home, it’s a sense of pride.”

The New York State Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament will be held at Buffalo Riverworks on Saturday, February 1. Visit Golden Gloves at Buffalo Riverworks for ticket information.