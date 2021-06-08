Buffalo Institute of Contemporary Art finds new home on the West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Institute of Contemporary Art is back open and has found a new home. After a shutdown during the pandemic, owners Emily Reynolds and Nando Alvarez-Perez moved from Elmwood Avenue to The Essex ArtsCenter at 30 Essex Street.

“During COVID when this space became available it’s so much bigger and it has this really storied history in Buffalo, it’s been an important art space for fifty-plus years so we were really excited to jump on this moment and become part of this much longer history.”

Founded in June 2018 with a “mission to break down the barriers in the art world”, BICA’s inaugural exhibit in the new space features local photographer Derrick Carr whose pictures capture the essence of the people and places on the city’s West Side.

“Business owners, bikers, just kind of the culture all mixed in one. To give back to the community and contribute to the art world here that’s picking up– it feels good,” Carr said.

The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Arts has a new space on the city’s West Side. I’ll tell you about the inaugural exhibit with local photographer @djcarrr and their plans for the new space on @news4buffalo ! pic.twitter.com/BEriUVmbOL — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) June 8, 2021

Carr’s exhibit runs until July 16, and BICA will also be holding performances on the porch on Saturdays in June and July. For more information on other upcoming exhibits, visit thebica.org.