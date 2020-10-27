Buffalo man’s steam cleaning business booms during coronavirus pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While many small businesses were hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic, a Buffalo man managed to weather the storm one car at a time.

“You don’t have to sit in the waiting room we’ll come right to your house or your work and we’ll clean your car while you’re at home.”

Stewart Fonville’s company Mobile Ecosteam, provides at your door car detailing and steam cleaning, a service that was in high demand during quarantine.

“The phone started ringing and it just kept going. We started getting booked up a week out, three weeks out. Within a months time we got two new trucks and had to hire people and we’ve been booked about two weeks out ever since.”

Fonville says the extra sanitation of the steam cleaning is what many customers appreciate and requests keep his team busy, even landing a contract to clean garbage trucks for The City of Buffalo.

“This was our time to shine because we already sanitize vents and everything like that so just more focused on getting people’s car steamed and really giving them a peace of mind knowing that their vehicle is clean and virus free .”

Fonville says he is looking to add two more trucks to his mobile fleet and will open a brick and mortar shop on November 2 at 500 Commerce Drive in Amherst. With all the added business he says he’s just grateful and amazed the company that grew from a one-car operation eight years ago is starting to pick up steam.

“I’m really blessed, I understand this is a hard time for a lot of people but i’m just super thankful that we were able to thrive with everything that’s going on.”

