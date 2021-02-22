Buffalo Peacemakers delivering free meals to the elderly, focusing on Black-owned restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Peacemakers are going a step above this month to support Black businesses and help those most vulnerable during the pandemic.

The group is purchasing meals from Black-owned restaurants and dropping them off at local senior citizen complexes around the area.

“We’re delivering hot meals to our beloved seniors. They love the food from local African- American restaurants, but we love the company even more,” said Pastor James Giles.

Every Saturday, the Peacemakers will deliver meals to different senior complexes as well as frequent different restaurants, giving them a much-needed boost in business. This past week they choose Khari’s Cafe and delivered food to Walden Heights.

The group plans to continue the food delivery of roughly 30 plus dinners until the end of April thanks to an $82,000 grant they received from the Mother Cabrini Foundation.

They are also teaming up with the African American Heritage Co-Op to distribute food for needy families and distributing PPE free of charge.

For more information on these programs, you can contact Pastor James Giles at 716-609-2898 or Murray Homeland at 716-597-2858.