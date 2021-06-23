Buffalo reacts: What residents are saying about India Walton’s presumptive victory over Byron Brown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– In a stunning turn of events, presumptive Democratic mayor-elect India Walton garnered 11,132 votes to four-term Mayor Byron Brown’s 9,625.

While this came as a surprise to many in political circles, some Buffalo residents say they felt the turning of the tide.

“He didn’t really do nothing for the city. The outer city got the profits the inner city was supposed to have. We got potholes, we got problems in the street.Some of the things he did, kudos to him, but the things, he should’ve did he never did,” said Buffalo resident Tyrone Sweat Sr.

“She’s got her finger on the pulse of real people that live in the city and have seen all of the corruption basically as I see it in the mayors offic eand also with the police department. It’s gotten out of hand.” said one woman.

Ryan Firkeo who works at Mulino Barbershop on Elmwood said he’s excited to see what India will do differently than Brown.

“The way that she wants to shake up a lot of elections throughout the entire strata is inspiring.”

” I feel like Byron Brown he did his term, he showed us what he could do and now it’s time for a woman, an African American woman to prove to everybody that we are capable as well,” said Lucretia Jackson.

As of Wednesday afternoon Brown has yet to concede saying he will wait until every vote is counted. In the Democratic primary, 3,034 absentee ballots were requested and 1,536 have been returned.

