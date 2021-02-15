Buffalo State Grad Tim B finds fame through fashion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo-born stylist Tim B has dressed some big names in Hollywood like Ashanti, the City Girls, Lil Kim, and J-Wow but he says it all started in the halls of Buffalo State College.

“One day I was walking down the hallway in college and this girl named Ernestine she had her door open and I went inside and said hi I’m Tim and we started talking about our majors and I didn’t know what I wanted to do and she said you should be doing fashion that’s your thing.”

That chance meeting helped land him an internship where his talents caught the eye of a Top Model.

“I started working with Angelique Preston from America’s Next Top Model and she’s from Buffalo. I was so nervous because she was in front of all these heavy hitters in the industry, but it came out phenomenal and still to this day one of my favorite shots that I did. The memories attached to it and someone from my home town helping me get on means alot to me.”

Growing up in Buffalo, the designer says his mom and grandma used to tailor his clothes, making sure his collar was popped and his pants were creased.

“She used to get everything tailored and make sure everything was perfect, made sure our pants were hemmed. I used to be into penny loafers and I’d say mom make sure you put a penny in that part!”

That attention to detail led to a career that has taken him to the front row in the biggest fashion shows, a stint hosting on 106 and Park, a dressing Ashanti for her much anticipated Versez challenge with Keyshia Cole.

” Ashanti really is the best muse because she literally lets me do what I want, she’ll be like ‘I don’t know’ but then she’ll put it on like oh ok !”

His next step is dipping his hand into bringing high fashion to the masses in the form of an online Boutique called Epik Style and an affordable luxury line Baldon Alexander he expects to launch next month.

As for those aspiring creatives that come behind him, Tim has this for advice.

“Never give up on yourself and believe in yourself and don’t be afraid of hard work because as much as I’ve had great moments I’ve had a lot of dark and bad moments where I wanted to give up, but something always told me in the back of my head not to stop and I knew this is what I love to do and I literally can’t think of what I’d be doing if I wasn’t in fashion.