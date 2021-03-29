Buffalo woman capitalizes on the growing trend of men’s beards with a specialty salon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Shannel Moore always had the drive to start a business, but in 2019 she found her calling while taking her son to a barbershop.

“I noticed the men would come in and get their hair cuts and beards trimmed, but not really groomed, so I thought I should make a product for them.”

Seeing more and more men starting to sport beards, she created an organic grooming product specifically for men called Shannels’s Creations and began selling it directly to customers out of her car. It became so popular that the following year she decided to open her own barbershop and men’s grooming spa.

“If a man wants to get his nails and feet done I have someone for that. You can get a haircut and everything in one. I specialize in beards I groom, steam, wash, hot towel, massage and I make kits with my products.”

She opened The Beard Chic at 287 Parkside Ave on March 13. Moore says it was difficult getting her business going during the pandemic but with her faith, she pushed through in hopes to set an example for those coming behind her.

“I just wanted to inspire women to do anything they can set their mind to. Having a barbershop you’ll think that’s what men do. But no, women can do it also. I want women of all races and all colors to know you can do it.”