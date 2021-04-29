CAO Head Start reflects on annual Week of the Young Child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– As Community Action Organization of WNY Head Start wraps up its 50th annual Week of the Young Child, employees are reflecting on the importance of early childhood education.

“It’s truly an opportunity for us to serve all segments within our community and improve and better their lives,” said Thomas Kim president and CEO CAO of WNY.

During the pandemic, Head Start provided child care for essential workers and VP of Education Chelsea White says they were key in providing structure and a sense of normalcy for children during a time of uncertainty.

“What we do at CAO is priceless not only do we support our children we also support our families and our communities.”

Community Action Organization of WNY is wrapping up its annual Week of the Young Child! How staff worked to provide stability for children during the pandemic and the importance of early education on @news4buffalo ! 🚌 @CAOWNY pic.twitter.com/Xmhb5iMiBx — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) April 29, 2021

Makkiya Albanna is an example of what that support can do. As a single mom, Head Start gave her a pathway to higher education and the job market. She is now the Principal of a Head Start in Lackawanna.

“My children all went to Head Start and I grew with CAO and now I’m a principal so it helped me and my children. you can full fill your goals and your dreams. You can start like I did, start as a volunteer and you can grow. We have staff here that will help you.”