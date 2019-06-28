Casa Azul rolls out Buffalo’s first torta truck

There’s a new blue food truck rolling around Buffalo that has many people asking “What’s a torta?”

The Casa Azul Torta Truck opened at the beginning of June as a mobile addition to the Casa Azul Mexican restaurant at 128 Genesee St. in downtown Buffalo.

Zina Lapi is the head chef and owner of both the truck and the restaurant. She’s traveled to Mexico many times and wanted to bring the traditional snack to the streets of Buffalo.

“We’re definitely known for tacos at the restaurant, but the torta has been the unsung hero. It’s one of the dishes that we’ve had on the menu since the beginning and it was about time the torta got a day in the sun.”

Tortas are a Mexican sandwich. Lapi says it’s the bread that makes the difference.

“We bake all our bread in-house. It’s a telera roll which you don’t see often. Originally Mexicans were trying to make a french baguette and they didn’t hit the mark on the head but they ended up making the most delicious sandwich roll you can think of.”

The rolls are then buttered, grilled, and filled with your choice of meats and toppings.

“We have your typical chicken and el pastor which we have on a rotating broiler which you don’t really see anywhere else. Right now we’re doing goat and we have a seafood option and then you can get all of the tortas tostada style which is a nice gluten-free option,” Lapi said.

Other food truck items include deep-fried cinnamon sugar churros drizzled with dulce de leche.

Lapi says tortas may not be as popular as tacos, but she hopes they can soon become a fan favorite.

“We’ve had a lot of repeat customers already and we’ve only been out a couple weeks, but we’re seeing a lot of the same faces which is nice. That’s what Buffalo’s all about. You tell your friends,they tell their friends and the reputation keeps growing.”

Prices range from $7-$12 for tortas and $5 for five fried to order churros.

You can catch the truck every Tuesday at the Flying Bison.

It’s also at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus on the corner of Washington Street and Carlton Street on Thursday and Friday.