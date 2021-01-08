Colored Girls Bike Too pedals on with $1000 grant from Awesome Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thanks to a grant from Awesome Buffalo, the women of Colored Girls Bike Too will get much-needed supplies to stay safe and warm this winter.

The group was the recipient of a $1,000 microgrant to help provide members with supplies to ride.

“We give biking equipment to women, we give gear to women so at the winter Bike ride we had things like hand warmers, hats, gloves, and bonnets because we have to protect our hair under our helmets,” said member Amatullah Dacarianna Curry.

Started in 2017, the group focuses on helping Black women find peace in bicycling as well as mobility freedom in the city.

“When I started biking I realized that there weren’t other spaces or any safe spaces for black women to come together around the common joy and passion for cycling and healing,” said founder Jalonda Hill.

Hill says they”ll also use funds to host more group outings like their Bike to Hike events. With more bikers on the roads, they’re hoping city officials will notice and make the roads safer for all.

Awesome Buffalo picks six organizations to receive $1,000 in cash for an idea that makes Buffalo a better place. If you have an idea you’d like to submit, go to AwesomeFoundation.Org.

