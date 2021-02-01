Colored Musicians Club, African American Corridor providing virtual tours during pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– With a plethora of information on how Buffalo was an epicenter of Black musical influence, the Colored Musicians Club is making sure that history is told even during the pandemic.

“The musicians that came out of Buffalo were very very respected on a national scene, and many of the legendary jazz artists like Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, came through Buffalo and more importantly this building,” said George Scott, board member and former president of the CMC.

The club is offering virtual tours of its interactive museum along with other prominent sites in the African American Heritage Corridor.

“We did our first one for the University at Buffalo and then from there we started to announce we were doing virtual tours for the school system and anyone else that would be interested.”

The tours will offer a chance to learn about how Buffalo artists contributed to the rich history of jazz music in a safe and socially distant way which Scott says is especially important during Black History Month.

” It’s a short month but an enriching one as far as our black history is concerned and the fact that Buffalo has a lot of great history not only as far as African American history but it’s American history and it came out of this block. So enjoy us and the Nash House and the Michigan Street Baptist Church. There’s a lot of history in regards to music, the Underground Railroad, and civil rights”

Tour prices range from $10-$15. To make a reservation, click here.