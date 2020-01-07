Community Missions to host regifting party to help those in need

(WIVB)–If you’re stuck with a gift you can’t use after the holidays, there’s a local non-profit giving you the chance to put those gifts toward something good.

Community Missions of Niagara Frontier is holding a regifting party on Thursday January 9.

“A lot of people have some extra gifts that somebody thought might have been great for you but it isn’t the right size. So as people are sitting on items they don’t know whether to return or not, here is a wonderful way to give back and get some use out of those gifts,” said Christian Hoffman Community Mission’s PR Director.

The party will take place at Chill 443 in Niagara Falls and admission is one re-gift valued at $25 dollars or more. From 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., there will be drinks, food, and fun for all who attend.

” We’ll have a DJ providing music, hors d’oeuvres, raffles, and giveaways so it’s just a fun way to give back to Community Missions,” Hoffman said.

Items regifted at the party will be auctioned off at the Mission’s 23rd annual Sweetheart Dinner on Friday, February 7 at the Sheraton Niagara Falls. The goal is to raise money for the agency’s Crisis and Community Services helping residents that live below the poverty line.

“We have a soup kitchen that’s open six days a week, a food pantry that’s open, about 225 households that come to us on a monthly basis for food, and all of those programs don’t have a specific line item as to how they get funded so we have to do fundraising,” Hoffman said.

For more information on how you can donate to Community Missions click here.